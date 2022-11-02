Omega Seiki Launches Electric Three-Wheeler For Mobile Kitchen Business

Omega Seiki Mobility (OSM) on Wednesday announced its entry in the mobile kitchen business with the launch of 'Meals on Wheels' e-three wheeler.



The company said as part of this business, it will provide completely equipped mobile kitchen electric vehicles to start the food truck business instantly.



“We have already received interests from over 500 customers for Meals on Wheels (MOV). Our new offering will change the face of the food truck business. The mobile kitchen business in India has a huge potential as it is in its nascent stage. In India, it is estimated to be growing at 8.4 per cent annually," said Uday Narang, Founder and Chairman, OSM.



OSM said its dealerships have already commenced vehicle bookings which can be done at an initial amount of Rs 19,999.



The Meals on Wheels EV, which comes with both fast and fixed battery options, is priced at Rs 7 lakh (ex-showroom Delhi and post subsidy), it said.



The vehicle deliveries, however, will start from January next year.



The company said it has also introduced a mobile kitchen incubator and employment programme for tier-II and tier-III regions to train aspiring entrepreneurs on such vehicles.



"The...programme aims at helping aspiring entrepreneurs learn about the business and gain the skills needed to operate and own a mobile kitchen electric vehicle,” Narang added.