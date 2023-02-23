Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Olectra In Partnership With Reliance Unveils Hydrogen Bus

Olectra aims to contribute to the nation's environmentally sustainable energy security through its Hydrogen buses

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 1:38 pm

Olectra Greentech in technical partnership with Reliance on Thursday unveiled a Hydrogen Bus, which is a carbon-free alternative to traditional public transportation. Olectra Greentech Ltd (OGL), a subsidiary of Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Ltd (MEIL), is set to offer the next-generation transport system to the Indian market, a statement stated.

In the wake of the depletion of natural resources and the negative impacts of air pollution and emissions, Olectra has taken the initiative to accelerate the development of Hydrogen-powered buses. This initiative will help out the Indian government to achieve carbon-free hydrogen ambitions.

Olectra aims to contribute to the nation's environmentally sustainable energy security through its Hydrogen buses, the statement said. The 12-metre low-floor bus has a customisable seating capacity of 32 to 49 seats for passengers and one driver seat, it informed.

A single hydrogen fill allows the bus to travel up to 400 km. Hydrogen fill for this range coverage takes just about 15 minutes. When it comes to emissions, these buses generate only water as tailpipe emissions. This is the main unique selling proposition for phasing out old diesel and petrol systems and replacing them with these green buses.

Type-4 hydrogen cylinders are established on the top of the bus. The cylinders can withstand temperatures between (-) 20 and (+) 85 degrees Celsius. Olectra aims at commercially launching these buses within a year. Established in 2000, Olectra Greentech is a pioneer in manufacturing electric buses in India. It is also India's largest Silicone Rubber/Composite Insulators manufacturer for power transmission and distribution networks.

Business Olectra Hydrogen Powered Vehicles Sustainability Indian Economy Business Reliance Industries
