Ola Launches Affordable Ola S1 Air Electric Scooter In India: Check Price, Features

Ola Electric unveiled a new range of electric scooters in India on Saturday. The company has launched its most affordable electric scooter – Ola S1 Air.

The Ola S1 Air is the company's third electric scooter after Ola S1 and Ola S1 Pro.

The affordable electric scooter from Ola comes equipped with the company’s latest MoveOS 3 and is said to have a range of 76km.

The Ola S1 Air electric scooter is priced at Rs 85,000 (ex-showroom). However, it will be available at a discounted price of Rs 79,999 till Diwali, October 24.

The Ola S1 Air is available in Coral Glam, Jet Black, Liquid Silver, Neo Mint, and Porcelain White colour variants.

The latest electric scooter from Ola can be pre booked at Rs 999. Deliveries of the electric scooter will begin in the first week of April, 2023 with payment window opening February 2023.

Ola S1 Air features

The Ola S1 Air packs 2.5KWh lithium-ion battery and takes about 4.5 hours to charge fully. It is said to an IDC range of 100 km in Eco mode.There are three modes – Eco, Sport, and Reverse.

The Ola S1 Air can touch 0-40km in 4.3 seconds, and has a top speed of 85kmph.

The scooter has drum brakes at the front and rear disc brakes.

Besides, the Ola S1 Air comes with MoveOS 3, the latest operating system which features proximity-based unlocking, digital key sharing, improved regen braking, etc.