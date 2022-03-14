Tuesday, Mar 15, 2022
Ola Electric To Open Next Purchase Window For S1 Pro Scooter On Mar 17, 18

The Bengaluru-based company said it is also bringing an exclusive special edition colour ‘Gerua’, in a beautiful glossy finish

Updated: 14 Mar 2022 9:25 pm

Ola Electric on Monday said it will open next purchase window for its electric scooter S1 Pro on March 17-18, coinciding with Holi festival. 

The Bengaluru-based company said it is also bringing an exclusive special edition colour ‘Gerua’, in a beautiful glossy finish.

This colour will only be available for the two days of Holi on March 17 and 18, Ola Electric said in a statement.

"All customers who have reservations will be eligible for an exclusive early access to purchase on 17th while all other customers will be able to buy on 18th of March. The Gerua color can only be purchased on 17th and 18th and will not be available later," the company said.

Customers can also buy any of the other 10 colours the S1 Pro already comes in, it added.

The entirely digital payment process will be through the Ola app only.

"The dispatch of these new orders of Ola S1 Pro from the Ola Futurefactory will start April 2022 onwards and be delivered to customers’ doorsteps," it added.

The company is currently ramping up the production and deliveries of the Ola S1 Pro scooter to meet the overwhelming customer demand, the Bhavish Aggarwal-led company stated.

