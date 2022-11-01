Tuesday, Nov 01, 2022
Ola Electric Sales Reach 20,000 Units In October

The company, which sells electric scooters S1 Pro and S1, said it registered a strong performance during the festive season

Updated: 01 Nov 2022 4:30 pm

Ola Electric on Tuesday reported sales of 20,000 units in October 2022.
     
The company, which sells electric scooters S1 Pro and S1, said it registered a strong performance during the festive season.
     
Sales recorded a four-fold growth over daily run rate during Navratras, and ten times on Vijayadashami, the company said in a statement.
     
It has been producing 1,000 units a day on an average .
     
The company, after opening bookings at Rs 499 in July last year for its electric scooters S1 Pro and and S1, started online purchase process in September 2021. It initially planned to start deliveries in October but later pushed the date to November and then again to the second half of December last year. 
 

Ola Electric Vehicles Ola Electric Mobility Ola Electric Scooter Ola Electric Sales
