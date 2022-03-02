Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Oil Prices Surge To $110 A Barrel Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Higher energy prices could worsen the inflation that's already threatening economies everywhere and prompting concern among central banks

Oil Prices Surge To $110 A Barrel Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2022 8:35 pm

Oil prices are surging again as Russia continues its assault on Ukraine, pushing crude up to $110 a barrel. 

Higher energy prices could worsen the inflation that's already threatening economies everywhere and prompting concern among central banks.

Related stories

Indian Economy Poised For Recovery, But High Crude Prices Worrisome : CEA

Crude Oil Hits $100 Amid Russia-Ukraine Crisis: Here's How It Will Impact India

IOC Buys 2 Million Barrel Russian Urals Crude Amid Russia-Ukraine Tension: Report

Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell is telling Congress in testimony Wednesday morning that the Fed is ready to begin a cycle of interest rate increases this month in an effort to figh back inflation. 

Stocks are opening higher, and energy companies were posting some of the biggest gains as crude prices jumped more than 5%.

Tags

Business National Crude Oil Crude Oil Price Cooking Oil Prices Inflation / Price Rise Russia Ukraine Crisis Vladimir Putin Ukraine President
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

In Uttarakhand’s Ghost Village, An 82-Year-Old Lonely ‘Dadi’

In Uttarakhand’s Ghost Village, An 82-Year-Old Lonely ‘Dadi’

Sensex Drops Over 900 Points On Global Selloff As Ukraine War Rages

Sensex Drops Over 900 Points On Global Selloff As Ukraine War Rages