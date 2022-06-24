Friday, Jun 24, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Officers Committee Suggests Deferment Of Decision On Levying GST On Crypto

The committee of officers comprising both from Centre and states, referred to as Fitment Committee, felt that a deeper study was needed on the issues involved in crypto ecosystem

Officers Committee Suggests Deferment Of Decision On Levying GST On Crypto
Crypto Crypto

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Jun 2022 9:46 am

The officers committee on GST has suggested the GST Council to defer a decision on taxability of cryptocurrency and other virtual digital assets.

The Fitment Committee in its report to the GST Council has suggested that a law on regulation of cryptocurrency is awaited and it would be essential to identify all relevant supplies associated with the crypto-ecosystem, besides classification on whether they are goods or services.

The committee of officers comprising both from Centre and states, referred to as Fitment Committee, felt that a deeper study was needed on the issues involved in crypto ecosystem.

It was decided that Haryana and Karnataka shall study all aspects and submit a paper before the Fitment Committee in due course.

Related stories

Crypto GST Committee Says More Time Needed, Binance Partners Cristiano Ronaldo On NFT, Bitcoin Up 5%

The committee felt that it was required to identify all relevant supplies associated with crypto-ecosystem which are under the ambit of GST; their nature whether those activities are goods or services and their applicable rate.

Hence, it suggested that the Council, in its next meeting on June 28-29, defers a decision of taxation of cryptocurrency.

The 2022-23 Budget has brought in clarity with regard to levy of income tax on crypto assets, however, on the Goods and Services Tax (GST) front, classification of cryptocurrency as to whether it is goods or services is still not clear.

From April 1, a 30 per cent income tax plus cess and surcharges, is levied on such transactions in the same manner as it treats winnings from horse races or other speculative transactions.

A 1 per cent TDS on payments over Rs 10,000 towards virtual currencies has also been introduced which will kick in from July 1. The threshold limit for TDS would be Rs 50,000 a year for specified persons, which include individuals/HUFs who are required to get their accounts audited under the I-T Ac

Tags

Business GST GST On Crypto Crypto GST GST Council Meet GST Meeting Crypto Tax Tax On Digital Assets
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?

Did Switzerland Really Approve The Use Of 3-D Printed Suicide Pods?

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study

64% Of Firms In India Expect Labour Code Change To Impact P&L, Says Study