NTPC Profit Surges 19% To Rs 4,626 Crore In December Quarter

The plant load factor (capacity utilisation) of its coal-based power units rose to 67.64 per cent in the quarter from 64.31 per cent in the year-ago quarter.

The total income of the company rose to Rs 33,783.62 crore in the quarter from Rs 28,387.27 crore.

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 10:24 am

 State-run power giant NTPC on Saturday posted a more than 19 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 4,626.11 crore in the December quarter compared to the year-ago period mainly driven by higher revenues.
    
The company had reported a consolidated net profit of Rs 3,876.36 crore in the quarter ended on December 31, 2020, according to a BSE filing.
   
 The total income of the company rose to Rs 33,783.62 crore in the quarter from Rs 28,387.27 crore in the same period a year ago.
    
The Board of Directors in its meeting on Saturday also decided, inter alia, to pay an interim dividend at the rate of 40 per cent (Rs 4 per share) on the face value of paid-up equity shares of Rs 10 each for the financial year 2021-22.
    
The company's gross power generation stood at 72.70 billion units (BU) in the quarter, higher than 65.41 BU a year ago. The plant load factor (capacity utilisation) of its coal-based power units rose to 67.64 per cent in the quarter from 64.31 per cent in the year-ago quarter.
   
 However, the PLF of its gas-based stations dipped to 6.24 per cent in the quarter from 6.76 per cent a year ago. 
   
 It got domestic coal supplies of 52.81 million metric tonnes (MMT) in the quarter, up from 45.56 MMT a year ago. Similarly, coal imports rose to 0.52 MMT in the quarter from 0.26 MMT a year ago.
    
Its average tariff rose to Rs 3.91 per unit during April to December 2021, from Rs 3.87 per unit in the same period a year ago.
    
The installed power generation capacity of the NTPC Group increased to 67,757.42 MW as on December 31, 2021, from 62,975MW a year ago.

Business National NTPC
