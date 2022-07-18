Monday, Jul 18, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

NSE Illegal Phone Tapping: Court Extends Ex-NSE MD Chitra Ramakrishnan's Custody

Special Judge Sunaina Sharma passed the order on a plea by Enforcement Directorate (ED) after she was produced before the court on the expiry of her earlier ED custody

NSE
NSE

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Jul 2022 5:47 pm

A Delhi court on Monday extended by four days the custodial interrogation of former NSE MD Chitra Ramakrishnan in a money laundering case related to alleged illegal phone tapping and snooping of employees of the stock exchange.

Special Judge Sunaina Sharma passed the order on a plea by Enforcement Directorate (ED) after she was produced before the court on the expiry of her earlier ED custody.

She would now be produced in court on July 22.

In its application moved by Special Public Prosecutor N K Matta, the agency sought 5-day more custody of the accused, saying she further needed to be quizzed.

Related stories

Sensex, Nifty Climb Over 1% Amid Firm Global Market Trends

The agency said that during her four-day custody to ED granted earlier, the accused was confronted with three persons and several documents.

ED arrested the accused on July 14 after conducting her interrogation.

The agency had taken permission from the court where she was produced from jail on an order passed by the judge earlier to interrogate her.

Later, the ED arrested Ramakrishnan on the ground of non-cooperation and again produced her before the court and urged for her nine-day custodial interrogation.

The court, however, had granted her four-day custody to the agency.

Ramakrishnan was arrested by the CBI in a separate case and was currently in judicial custody.

Tags

Business NSE Illegal Phone Tapping Chitra Ramakrishnan Enforcement Directorate ED National Stock Exchange NSE
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty above 16,150

Stock Market Today: Sensex Jumps Over 450 Points, Nifty above 16,150

Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah To Return With Season 2 Of 'Maharani'

Huma Qureshi, Sohum Shah To Return With Season 2 Of 'Maharani'