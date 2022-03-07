Former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna Sent To 7-Day CBI Custody

Chitra Ramkrishna, former managing director and chief executive officer of National Stock Exchange (NSE), has been sent to a 7-day CBI custody by a Delhi court in connection with the NSE co-location case.

The probe agency produced Ramkrishna before special Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal and sought 14-day custodial interrogation in the case.

A day earlier, the CBI arrested the former NSE chief after her anticipatory bail application was dismissed by the court on Saturday.

The co-location case involved certain brokers who used NSE’s co-location services between 2010 and 2014 to get preferential access to NSE’s platform.

The Income Tax (I-T) Department had earlier raided various premises linked to Ramkrishna.

The CBI court had recently sent Anand Subramanian, former Group Operating Officer and advisor to Ramkrishna, to CBI custody.