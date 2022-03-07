Monday, Mar 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna Sent To 7-Day CBI Custody

The probe agency produced Ramkrishna before special Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal and sought 14-day custodial interrogation in the case.

Former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna Sent To 7-Day CBI Custody
Chitra Ramkrishna was arrested by CBI on Sunday.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Mar 2022 3:41 pm

Chitra Ramkrishna, former managing director and chief executive officer of National Stock Exchange (NSE), has been sent to a 7-day CBI custody by a Delhi court in connection with the NSE co-location case.

The probe agency produced Ramkrishna before special Special Judge Sanjeev Aggarwal and sought 14-day custodial interrogation in the case.

Related stories

Co-Location Scam: CBI Produces Ex NSE Head Chitra Ramkrishna Before Delhi Court, Seeks 14 Day Custody

Former NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna Gets Arrested By CBI

Who Is Chitra Ramkrishna? All You Need To Know About Himalayan Yogi Influence in NSE Case

A day earlier, the CBI arrested the former NSE chief after her anticipatory bail application was dismissed by the court on Saturday.

The co-location case involved certain brokers who used NSE’s co-location services between 2010 and 2014 to get preferential access to NSE’s platform.

The Income Tax (I-T) Department had earlier raided various premises linked to Ramkrishna.

The CBI court had recently sent Anand Subramanian, former Group Operating Officer and advisor to Ramkrishna, to CBI custody.

Tags

Business National National Stock Exchange NSE CEO Chitra Ramkrishna Chitra Ramkrishna NSE NSE Colocation Scam NSE Co-Location Case CBI Delhi High Court
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Film Review: A Child’s Quest To Fathom Her Mother’s Grief

Film Review: A Child’s Quest To Fathom Her Mother’s Grief

Alia Bhatt Defends The Casting Of Vijay Raaz As Raziabai in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'

Alia Bhatt Defends The Casting Of Vijay Raaz As Raziabai in 'Gangubai Kathiawadi'