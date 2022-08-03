Wednesday, Aug 03, 2022
NSE BSE Holiday List 2022: Stock Markets To Remain Closed On Three Days In August. Check Market Holiday List Here

NSE BSE holiday list 2022: The stock markets will remain closed for three days in August on account of market holidays owing to Muharram, Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi

Market will remain closed on August 9, 15 and 31

Updated: 03 Aug 2022 2:58 pm

NSE BSE holiday list 2022: The stock markets will remain closed for three days in August on account of market holidays owing to Muharram, Independence Day and Ganesh Chaturthi. The stock markets in total have 13 market holidays in 2022 according to NSE BSE holiday list 2022 on websites of National Stock Exchange and BSE.

August is the month with maximum market holidays that is three days. March and April had two market holidays each while the month of May had only one market holiday. Months of June and July had no market holiday and going ahead September will also have no market holiday, as per the NSE BSE holiday list 2022.

Meanwhile, markets will remain closed on August 9 on account of Muharram. Market holiday will be observed on August 15 on account of Independence Day and on August 31 for Ganesh Chaturthi, NSE BSE holiday list 2022 showed.

In October market holiday will be observed on three days that is on October 5 on account of Dussehra, on October 24 on account of Diwali Laxmi Pujan and on October 26 for Diwali Balipratipada. However, on October 24, market will open for one hour Muhurat Trading for which the timings will be announced by the stock exchanges.

In November, market will remain closed on November 8 on account of Gurunanak Jayanti, NSE BSE holiday list 2022 showed.

Meanwhile, stock markets erased intraday losses and turned flat in noon deals. The S&P BSE Sensex recovered over 500 points from day's low while Nifty 50 index touched an intraday high of 17,385 after hitting low of 17,225. Infosys, Reliance Industries, Tata Consultancy Services, ICICI Bank, Bharti Airtel, Tech Mahindra and Asian Paints were among the leading movers in the Sensex. On the other hand, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Maruti Suzuki, Hindustan Unilever and Bajaj Finance were among the losers.

