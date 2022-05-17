NSE Academy Joins Hands With HDFC MF To Make Indian College Students Financially Literate

NSE Academy Limited (NAL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of the National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) has signed an agreement with HDFC Mutual Fund to launch a financial awareness program for college students across India.

The program has been named ‘Investverse: An Introduction to the World of Investing’, and is expected to roll out to students across India later in the months of May-June 2022. It aims to inculcate investing habits in people in their youth and college years, as it has been seen that such habits go a long way in creating wealth in the long run.

Navneet Munot, managing director and CEO, HDFC AMC, said: “HDFC Mutual Fund believes that every individual should be empowered enough to be able to make his/her personal finance decisions from an early age. Through this course, we aim to reach a large number of students and give them access to basic financial knowledge, so that they make wise financial decisions. This initiative is part of our mission to be the wealth creator for every Indian. NSE Academy has been a pioneer in educating students, and we are very excited to initiate the first of many such collaborations with them.”

Shyamali Basu, executive vice-president, and head – products, marketing and training, HDFC AMC, said that the course has been designed to help students across educational backgrounds with little or no exposure to personal finance, to up-skill, train themselves, and face the world with confidence.

“In today’s world, where various factors can disrupt financial goals, unless they are well planned for, financial awareness is a prerequisite for all, irrespective of one’s educational and/or professional background. In order to excel in today’s dynamic world, it is essential to have a working knowledge of the basics of personal finance, while at the same time develop one’s soft skills,” she said.

The nine-hour course will be made available on HDFC Mutual Fund’s MFBytes application. The programs will be delivered online, as well as through an application-based module, and will be co-certified by both the institutions.

Abhilash Misra, CEO, NAL said that the NSE Academy has so far impacted more than 70 lakh lives with its various programs assisting school students, higher education learners, working professionals and executives, and this is another of such effort to help college students learn and develop such important life skills as well as “find meaningful and gainful employment in the banking and financial services industry.”