Wednesday, Oct 12, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

NSDL Acquires 5.6% Stake In ONDC

National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) invested an amount of Rs 10 crore in ONDC under the private placement route, the depository said in a statement

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 12 Oct 2022 4:05 pm

Leading depository NSDL on Wednesday said it has acquired a 5.6 per cent stake in the Union government's Open Network for Digital Commerce for Rs 10 crore.
     
National Securities Depository Limited (NSDL) invested an amount of Rs 10 crore in ONDC under the private placement route, the depository said in a statement.
     
"This strategic deal will further strengthen the digital ecosystem to take digital e-commerce to the people of India," Padmaja Chunduru, MD and CEO at NSDL, said.
     
ONDC is an initiative of the Commerce Ministry to create an open public digital infrastructure, while NSDL has played a key role in transforming the Indian securities market by facilitating, holding and transfer of securities in dematerialised form.
     
NSDL demat account holders are serviced through the Depository Participants from 58,000 service centres. Its investors are present in 99 per cent of pincodes in India and are spread across 189 countries.
     
"We are glad to have NSDL as a stakeholder which would be of strategic benefit considering their experience in reach and technology," T Koshy, MD and CEO at ONDC said.
     
Last month, state-owned Bank of India acquired over 5.5 per cent stake in ONDC for Rs 10 crore, Apart from Bank of India, a number of other banks too had picked up stakes in ONDC.
     
ONDC is aimed at promoting open networks for all aspects of the exchange of goods and services over digital or electronic networks in the country. The framework is expected to make e-commerce more inclusive and accessible to consumers and sellers. 
 

Tags

Business NSDL ONDC Padmaja Chunduru E-commerce
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

FIFA U-17 WWC: IND Hope To Get A Point Vs USA

FIFA U-17 WWC: IND Hope To Get A Point Vs USA