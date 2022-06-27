NPCI Raps ‘Life Hai Wow’ With Badshash To Popularise Autopay Feature

Monday, Jun 27, 2022
The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has partnered with popular Indian rapper Badshah to curate a song to promote the UPI AUTOPAY feature

Updated: 27 Jun 2022 8:19 pm

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has collaborated with Indian rapper Badshah to create a song in support of the UPI AUTOPAY feature.

In a press statement, NPCI noted that the rap anthem ‘Life Hai Wow’ is inspired by the company’s overarching mission to help people improve their lives with innovative payment solutions.

The campaign is an extension of the NPCI’s long-running UPI Chalega campaign, which has already featured celebrities such as Virat Kohli, Ranveer Singh, Jacqueline Fernandez, Dulquer Salmaan, and many more, the statement said.

Rajeeth Pillai, chief, relationship management and marketing at NPCI, says, “We are absolutely delighted to collaborate with India’s leading rap icon, Badshah, to amplify the reach of the UPI AUTOPAY feature. We believe UPI AUTOPAY to be a gamechanger as it brings in business efficiency for merchants across categories and provides maximum convenience to consumers for their recurring payments. This campaign is the natural next step for us to reach our audiences and impact as many lives as possible.”

The song is available for streaming across YouTube and all popular music streaming platforms, such as Spotify and Apple Music. The song was conceptualised and created by YAAP, a specialised content company, in collaboration with Badshah.

Manan Kapur, senior partner at YAAP, said that UPI AUTOPAY is a revolutionary feature, and “collaborating with musical talents like Badshah has made this project special.”

The Unified Payments Interface (UPI) mechanism has reached another milestone, clocking the highest single-month transactions in May 2022. According to a survey conducted by the National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), respondents over the age of 60 preferred cards, while UPI, and mobile wallets were highly popular amongst the younger and middle-aged population.

NPCI further said with UPI AUTOPAY, customers can set auto-debit mandates for everything from utility bills to mobile recharge and even financial investments, thus making their lives very hassle-free.

Customers can generate mandates in real-time, and payments will be deducted automatically on the authorised date, irrespective of the payment frequency, i.e., one-time, daily, weekly, fortnightly, monthly, bi-monthly, quarterly, half-yearly, or yearly.

“They can also create, modify, pause, as well as revoke auto-debit mandates per their requirements,” the statement further said.  

The National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) was incorporated in 2008 as an umbrella organisation for operating retail payments and settlement systems in India. It is an initiative of the Reserve Bank of India (RBI) and Indian Banks’ Association (IBA) under the provisions of the Payment and Settlement Systems Act, 2007.

