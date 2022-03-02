Wednesday, Mar 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

NPCI launches Yatra SBI Card: Here Are The Benefits, Charges, Offers

The holiday-cum-shopping credit card gives travel benefits on booking flights and hotels which would be applicable 6 times a year, NPCI said in a statement

NPCI launches Yatra SBI Card: Here Are The Benefits, Charges, Offers
Representative Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Mar 2022 3:51 pm

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has partnered with Yatra.com and SBI Card to launch co-branded ‘Yatra SBI Card’ on the RuPay network. 

The holiday-cum-shopping credit card gives travel benefits on booking flights and hotels which would be applicable 6 times a year, NPCI said in a statement.

Related stories

Are BNPL Schemes Better Than Credit Cards?

Bank Credit Grows By 7.86%; Deposits By 9.11%

4 Loan Options For Gen-Z and Millennials With Low Credit Scores

Commenting on the collaboration, Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO, SBI Card said, “The launch of Yatra SBI Card on RuPay platform is another step towards strengthening our portfolio presence on the RuPay network... By virtue of RuPay’s extensive reach, customers will be able to access a wider payment network, increasing ease and convenience for them as they globetrot.”

Here are the benefits of the 'Yatra SBI Card':

As a welcome onboarding gift, users will be entitled to Yatra.com vouchers worth Rs 8,250. 

The voucher can be used to book flight tickets, hotel reservations, and the likes from Yatra.com.

It offers a 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver

Users will get 6 reward points per Rs 100 spent on departmental stores, grocery, dining, movies, entertainment, and international travel.

The card comes with a complimentary air accident cover of Rs 50 lakh.

Users can claim an annual fee waiver if they spend Rs 1 lakh in a year.
 

Tags

Business National NCPI Yatra Credit Cards SBI RuPay Mastercard Visa Credit Cards UPI
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity

Travel Diary | On Soaking In The Statue Of Unity

What Is Cerebral Palsy Disorder That Satya Nadella's Late Son Was Born With

What Is Cerebral Palsy Disorder That Satya Nadella's Late Son Was Born With