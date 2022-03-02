NPCI launches Yatra SBI Card: Here Are The Benefits, Charges, Offers

National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI) has partnered with Yatra.com and SBI Card to launch co-branded ‘Yatra SBI Card’ on the RuPay network.

The holiday-cum-shopping credit card gives travel benefits on booking flights and hotels which would be applicable 6 times a year, NPCI said in a statement.

Commenting on the collaboration, Rama Mohan Rao Amara, MD & CEO, SBI Card said, “The launch of Yatra SBI Card on RuPay platform is another step towards strengthening our portfolio presence on the RuPay network... By virtue of RuPay’s extensive reach, customers will be able to access a wider payment network, increasing ease and convenience for them as they globetrot.”

Here are the benefits of the 'Yatra SBI Card':

As a welcome onboarding gift, users will be entitled to Yatra.com vouchers worth Rs 8,250.

The voucher can be used to book flight tickets, hotel reservations, and the likes from Yatra.com.

It offers a 1 per cent fuel surcharge waiver

Users will get 6 reward points per Rs 100 spent on departmental stores, grocery, dining, movies, entertainment, and international travel.

The card comes with a complimentary air accident cover of Rs 50 lakh.

Users can claim an annual fee waiver if they spend Rs 1 lakh in a year.

