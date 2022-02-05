Saturday, Feb 05, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Not Just Tax Relief, Even Personal Budget Can Help You Save More. 3 Things To Know

With the latest Budget leaving no scope for saving more, budgeting can help. Here are five ways to help you make a personal budgeting plan.

Not Just Tax Relief, Even Personal Budget Can Help You Save More. 3 Things To Know
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, center, shows annual federal budget 2022 | Image credit: AP

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 05 Feb 2022 11:04 am

The Union Budget failed to provide any tax incentive to help individuals squeeze more savings out of their earnings. Individual taxpayers and financial experts eagerly waited for the Budget to ease some of the pain, but that has not happened. However, it is possible to squeeze more from your existing savings if you take a disciplined approach.

Related stories

Land Of Billion Entrypreneurs

Think Indian Dot Com

Bharat Inc.

"We All Need A Budget. We are the only person who can know what our money needs to do for us," says Vivek S G, SEBI-registered investment advisor and founder of Wealth Craft, a financial advisory firm. 

Here are five ways you can plan your personal budgeting to get the best of the output: 

  • Differentiate Needs And Wants: It is evident that once you are financially independent, you will feel like living your aspirations like going out for trips or buying expensive gadgets or getting designer bags and clothes. Nevertheless, one needs to "Prioritize between the needs and wants and allocate your resources between different goals," says Vivek. For example, you may have high expenses for medicines and/or medical purposes like visiting doctors for weekly or monthly check-ups for some chronic diseases. People often tend to ignore them just to meet some fancy aspirations like going out clubbing or buying a designer bag. But, such behaviour needs to be avoided, caution financial advisors. Allocate small amounts every month to fund simple pleasures like periodical outings.
  • Categorize your expenses: A household or an individual has many expenses in various categories ranging from medicines to bills. Nevertheless, categorising them at the beginning of the month before you start spending will help you keep track. "Categorise your expenses into groceries/household, bills and utilities, child care and discretionary spends," suggests Vivek 
  • Break Down Your Large Expenses: Apart from daily expenses, every family has significant expenses like buying a consumer good or taking a holiday once a year. Funding any such need in one go can upset your cash flow. "Breaking down your large expenses into smaller parts and allocating for them in your monthly budgets make it easier for you to achieve them," adds Vivek. So, one can set a time limit and start saving a smaller amount monthly for a larger goal. 

Nowadays, there are a lot of mobile apps for keeping track of one's expenses. Using such online budgeting tools or creating simple excel spreadsheetS To track your incomes and expenses can help you keep track of your expenses.

Union Budget might not have brought any hope for the salaried individuals, but sticking to these habits may help you. 

Tags

Business Union Budget 2022 Income Tax Income Tax Slabs
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Paytm’s December Quarter Loss Widens To Rs 778 Crore

Paytm’s December Quarter Loss Widens To Rs 778 Crore

Vedant Fashions IPO Receives 14% Subscription On Day 1 Of Offer

Proposals Of Telecoms Keen To Convert Dues Into Equity Getting Examined, Says Telecom Minister

Questioning Integrity Of Board Painful, Says BharatPe On Ashneer Grover's Allegations

IndiGo Reports Net Profit At Rs 130 Crore In December Quarter

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

The statues of the British monarchs and the officials of the Raj stand as relics from the colonial past at the Coronation Park in Delhi. Besides the 21-metre-tall sandstone obelisk commemorating King George V, there are statues of King Edward V. and several viceroys and Governor-Generals, like Lord Hardinge, Lord Willingdon, Lord Irwin and Lord Chelmsford.

Coronation Park: Where The Statues Of The Raj Rest In Ruins

Chinese players celebrate after they beat Japan in the AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022 in Pune.

AFC Women's Asian Cup 2022: China, South Korea Set Up Final Date

Arif Mohd Khan, of India, carries his country's flag during the opening ceremony of the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympics 2022 Opening Ceremony - In Pics

Exile Tibetans shout slogans as they march towards Chinese embassy during a protest against Beijing Winter Olympic Games in New Delhi.

Tibetans Protest Against Beijing Winter Olympic Games

Idols of Goddess Saraswati kept in Kumartuli.

Idols Of Goddess Saraswati In Kumartuli Ahead Of Basant Panchami