Norton Unveils AntiTrack In India To Prevent Online Tracking

NortonLifeLock has launched the Norton AntiTrack app in India to prevent online tracking. The app detects and blocks trackers real-time with advanced anti-fingerprinting technology.

The AntiTrack app and browser extension works for Mac and Windows PCs.

The app helps to obscure the user’s digital identity from tracking and fingerprinting attempts, with anti-fingerprinting technology.

It helps people view and track third-party attempts to gather their data. It also allows consumers to choose if they wish to be tracked by third parties on a particular site.

Norton AntiTrack is available for Mac, Windows 10 and Windows 11 (excluding Windows 10 in S mode and Windows running on ARM processor), supporting Safari, Google Chrome, Mozilla Firefox and Microsoft Edge browsers.



