Nokia T10 Tablet Review: A Basic And Pocket-Friendly Tablet 

Nokia introduced several budget smartphones after it made its comeback in the Indian market but the company is now focusing on introducing budget tablets as well.

The latest offering from Nokia is the T10 tablet, a budget-friendly tablet that is devoid of bells and whistles but does the job.

Priced reasonably at Rs 13,500 (for Wifi + LTE version), let’s find out how the tablet fares overall.

Nokia T10: Build quality and display

The tablet makes streaming, working or video calling easy, thanks to an 8-inch HD display and dual stereo speakers.

Nokia T10 takes a cue from the Nokia T20 tablet in terms of looks, but it features a polycarbonate plastic build to cut corners. The quality is still decent, though and it looks durable as well. The flat edges give it a neat look and there is just one ‘ocean blue’ colour option which looks great. At 375 grams, it’s quite light to carry and use regularly.

The T10 comes with an IPX2 rating which doesn’t ensure much protection but the tablet might handle minor water splashes.

On the bottom are the USB-C port, a speaker grille, a Micro SD slot, and a SIM card slot, while on the top edge are the power button, a 3.5mm headphone jack, and the other speaker. On the top right are the volume rocker keys.

The dual speakers offer crisp loud sound output and I enjoyed watching movies, web series and T20 World Cup matches on the tablet.

Since you can get the tablet in either 32 GB or 64 GB memory configuration, an SD card might be useful.

Display

The T10 tablet houses an 8-inch IPS LCD display (1200x800) with HD+ resolution and chunky bezels. The screen has an aspect ratio of 16:10 and a brightness of 450 nits.

The display is not too impressive as it’s a basic tablet so you won’t enjoy the viewing experience much but you can still use this tablet for reading, taking online classes, or video calls. There is, however, the widevine L1 certification, so you can enjoy Netflix in HD resolution.

Nokia T10 Tablet: Performance

The T10 comes with stock Android 12 out of the box and you get a pretty clean interface as well. The tablet’s overall performance is fine for regular day-to-day tasks. Most of the apps are not optimized for tablets so in many cases you’ll just get scaled-up versions of phone apps.

The tablet is powered by the UNISOC T606 which is not a powerful chipset but it’s fine for web browsing, streaming content, and for social media.

I won’t recommend gaming on this tablet as there are signs of stuttering when you play for some time even with the basic games and not performance-heavy ones.

There is an 8MP primary sensor with LED flash and a 2MP sensor at the front. Just like most of the budget tablets, the camera is not too great and just enough to take pictures of documents, notes, etc.

You also get three years of security updates and two years of OS updates, which means your device won’t go out of favour anytime soon.

Nokia T10 Tablet: Battery Life

The tablet features a 5250 mAh battery which is just enough to use the tablet for reading and streaming for a day. With slightly heavy usage, the tablet may last about 7-8 hours on a full charge.

Nokia T10 Tablet: Verdict

The Nokia T10 tablet is a decent offering at Rs 13,500 and it’s geared toward users who need a basic tablet.

The build quality is decent and the display is good for online classes and streaming media. The dual speakers offer a loud output that adds to the overall experience.

Besides, you can use your sim card so you won't have to rely on Wifi all the time. Being a budget device, there is not much to expect from the tablet but it's a fine device for day-to-day usage.