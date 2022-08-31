Wednesday, Aug 31, 2022
Noida Twin Tower Demolition: Re Sustainability To Recycle 30,000 Tonne Of Demolition Waste

The twin towers, nearly 100 metres tall, were demolished on Sunday. More than 3,700 kg of explosives were used in the operation

Supertechs twin towers debris
Supertechs twin towers debris Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Aug 2022 5:43 pm

Re Sustainability on Wednesday said it has bagged a contract to recycle 30,000 tonne of waste generated from the demolition of Supertech's twin towers over the next three months.

The waste will be converted into construction materials.

The twin towers, nearly 100 metres tall, were demolished on Sunday. More than 3,700 kg of explosives were used in the operation.

In a statement, the company said that close to 30,000 tonne of construction and demolition waste were generated within seconds of the demolition event.

Re Sustainability, Asia's leading environmental management and circular company, has been given the responsibility to deal with the construction and demolition waste generated and ensure efficient waste collection, recycling, and resource recovery, the statement said. 

The company will process 300 tonnes of waste daily at its construction and demolition waste processing and recycling facility in Noida in three months.

Masood Mallick, CEO, Re Sustainability, said the company has taken up this crucial responsibility of recycling waste and converting that into construction materials. 

"We will execute and direct all our efforts to speed up the process and ensure sustainable resource recovery," Mallick said.

Re Sustainability Ltd (RE), a KKR-backed company, offers a whole gamut of environmental services and infrastructure solutions under various categories, such as waste management – hazardous, municipal, and biomedical, construction waste and e-waste; waste to energy; recycling – wastewater, paper, plastic, and integrated waste; environmental solutions; automated car park management and facilities management. 

