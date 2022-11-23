Noida Airport Selects Siemens Variotray Baggage Handling System

Noida International Airport (NIA) on Wednesday signed an agreement with Siemens Logistics India Private Limited for handling baggages at the upcoming airport, according to an official statement.

Under the agreement, Siemens will design, supply, install, commission, operate, and maintain the departure and arrival baggage handling system for NIA, it stated.



The Siemens VarioTray system is a modular and expandable technology. It will provide fast and safe transportation of baggage with a high level of accuracy.



"This will be a fully automated system with a high level of precision, ensuring that each bag is tracked along its route with live security status," the statement read.



"The technology will integrate seamlessly with Noida International Airport's operations and provide fast baggage handling. Owing to its design and configuration, it will also assure a reliable and energy-efficient transportation of bags," it added.



According to officials, the Siemens VarioTray is capable of transporting bags up to a speed of 10 metre per second.



The baggage is transported in individual trays enhancing handling quality and traceability of every single bag, assuring passengers, and improving airline turnaround performance, they said.



"We are excited to partner with Siemens to deliver a quick, cost-efficient, and seamless experience to our passengers at the airport. Together, we will build a user-friendly airport which will set a new benchmark to be digitally enabled, supported by integrated systems," Christoph Schnellmann, Chief Executive Officer of NIA, said.



"We also aim to become the most efficient transfer hub in India, and this tie-up will help us achieve the same effortlessly with Siemens Logistics. We are committed to enabling quick and efficient processes at the best value to passengers, airlines, as well as our logistics partners," he added.



Michael Schneider, Executive Vice President of Siemens Logistics, said his company has been instrumental in supporting the growth ambitions of many of our customers at multiple airports in India.



"We will build on our excellent project delivery skills as well as service capability while embarking on this journey together with NIA," he said.



"The deployment of our latest tray technology baggage handling system will contribute to passengers at NIA enjoying the best services levels, whilst the operator can rely on operational efficiency and future proof expandability," Schneider added.



The NIA is coming up at Jewar near Noida in Gautam Buddh Nagar district of Uttar Pradesh, some 75 kilometre off Delhi.



The first phase of the greenfield airport, a public-private partnership project, is scheduled to be completed by September 2024, according to an official.

