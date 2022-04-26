Tuesday, Apr 26, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

No problem In Tesla Producing EVs In India But Must Not Import Vehicles From China: Nitin Gadkari

Last year, the heavy industries ministry had also asked Tesla to first start manufacturing its iconic electric vehicles in India before any tax concessions can be considered.

No problem In Tesla Producing EVs In India But Must Not Import Vehicles From China: Nitin Gadkari
Union Minister Nitin Gadkari PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 26 Apr 2022 4:46 pm

Union minister Nitin Gadkari on Tuesday said if the US-based Tesla is ready to manufacture its electric vehicles in India then there is 'no problem' but the company must not import cars from China.

In an interactive session at the Raisina Dialogue, Gadkari further said India is a large market and there is a huge potential for all-electric vehicles.

Related stories

Explained: Why India Is Witnessing Electric Vehicles Explosions

Electric Vehicles A Rs 3 Lakh Crore Opportunity For India: Crisil

"If Elon Musk (Tesla CEO) is ready to manufacture in India then there is no problem ... Come to India, start manufacturing, India is a large market they can export from India," he said.

The road transport and highways minister said his request to Musk is to come and manufacture in India.

"But if he wants to manufacture in China and sell in India, then it cannot be a good proposition for India," Gadkari said.

Last year, the heavy industries ministry had also asked Tesla to first start manufacturing its iconic electric vehicles in India before any tax concessions can be considered.

At present, cars imported as completely built units (CBUs) attract customs duty ranging from 60-100 per cent, depending on engine size and cost, insurance and freight (CIF) value less or above USD 40,000.

Last year, in a letter to the road ministry, the US firm had stated that the effective import tariff of 110 per cent on vehicles with customs value above $40,000 is "prohibitive" to zero-emission vehicles.

It had requested the government to standardize the tariff on electric cars to 40 per cent irrespective of the customs value, and withdraw the social welfare surcharge of 10 per cent on electric cars.

It had stated that these changes would boost the development of the Indian EV ecosystem and the company will make significant direct investments in sales, service, and charging infrastructure; and significantly increase procurement from India for its global operations.

The company had argued that these proposals would not have any negative impact on the Indian automotive market as no Indian OEM currently produces a car (EV or ICE) with an ex-factory price above $40,000 (around Rs 30.6 lakh) and only 1 to 2 per cent of cars sold in India (EV or ICE) have ex-factory/customs value above $40,000. 

Tags

Business Tesla Electric Vehicles Tesla Electric Vehicles Electric Vehicle Automobile Sector Union Minister Nitin Gadkari Nitin Gadkari Tesla CEO Elon Musk Elon Musk
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Gangubai Kathiawadi: Why Kamathipura's Matriarch Is In The News Again

Why Food Has Emerged As A Divisive Factor For People From Northeast

Why Food Has Emerged As A Divisive Factor For People From Northeast