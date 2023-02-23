Thursday, Feb 23, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

No Fresh Tax Proposed In Haryana Budget For 2023-24

Home Business

No Fresh Tax Proposed In Haryana Budget For 2023-24

Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, proposed Rs 1,83,950 crore state budget for the year 2023-24

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar
Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Outlook File Photo

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Feb 2023 1:03 pm

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar on Thursday said no fresh tax will be imposed, as he presented the state budget for the financial year 2023-24.

Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, proposed Rs 1,83,950 crore state budget for the year 2023-24, an increase of 11.6 per cent over the revised estimates of Rs 1,64,808 crore. There is no proposal for imposing any fresh tax in the state budget for 2023-24, said Khattar in the state assembly here. Khattar said it is the fourth budget of the second term of the BJP-JJP government. He said feedback of MLAs and different sections of the society were taken and were incorporated in the budget.

Related stories

Manohar Lal Khattar To Hold Sports Portfolio Previously Held By Haryana Minister Sandeep Singh

Haryana RERA Imposes Rs 2.5 Crore Penalty On Builder

RERA Resolves Over 70% Of Complaints In 3 Years, UP, Haryana See Highest Resolution Of Cases

Tags

Business Haryana Haryana Budget Indian Economy Manohar Lal Khattar
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

One Year Of Ukraine War: How Putin’s Invasion Misfired And Brought West Closer To Ukraine, What’s The Road Ahead?

One Year Of Ukraine War: How Putin’s Invasion Misfired And Brought West Closer To Ukraine, What’s The Road Ahead?

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her

MCD House Chaos: BJP, AAP Members Exchange Blows, Hurl Plastic Bottles; Mayor Alleges BJP Councillors Tried To Attack Her