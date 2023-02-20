Monday, Feb 20, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

NMDC Steel Shares Debut On Stock Exchanges

Home Business

NMDC Steel Shares Debut On Stock Exchanges

The equity shares of the company was also listed on the Calcutta Stock Exchange, NMDC Steel said in a regulatory filing.

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 20 Feb 2023 7:23 pm

Shares of NMDC Steel Limited on Monday got listed on the stock exchanges -- BSE and NSE.

The equity shares of the company was also listed on the Calcutta Stock Exchange, NMDC Steel said in a regulatory filing.

"The equity shares of NMDC Steel commenced listing and trading today at BSE and NSE," it said.

The stock got listed at Rs 30.25 apiece on the BSE. It settled 4.96 per cent higher at Rs 31.75 per share.

On the NSE, the company shares debut at Rs 30.25 and closed 4.95 per cent higher.

The company's market valuation stood at Rs 9,304.67 crore on the BSE.

NMDC Steel is a newly formed entity post its demerger from mining giant NMDC Limited.
 

Tags

Business LNMDC NMDC Steel Stock Market Share Market Calcutta Stock Exchange NMDC Steel Listing
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Adrien Brody Plays 'Relatable' Masculinity Cult Leader in 'Manodrome'

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme

Retirement Fund Body Unveils Procedure To Apply For Higher Pension Under Employees Pension Scheme