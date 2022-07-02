Saturday, Jul 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Niti Aayog Releases Compendium Of Ayush Practices To Manage COVID-19

Releasing the compendium, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery said it is critical to communicate the learnings from the testing times during the COVID-19 outbreak about how Ayush practices implemented at national and state level benefited people

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 5:53 pm

Government policy think tank NITI Aayog has released a compendium of Ayush-based practices from states and union territories for containing and managing the COVID-19 outbreak, an official statement said.

Releasing the compendium, NITI Aayog Vice-Chairman Suman Bery said it is critical to communicate the learnings from the testing times during the COVID-19 outbreak about how Ayush practices implemented at national and state level benefited people.

The compendium provides information focused on practices adopted by various states and UTs of India for strengthening the country's fight against COVID-19, using Ayush's resources and interventions, Bery added.

Also, speaking at the occasion, NITI Aayog member V K Paul said he is hopeful that practices documented in this compendium will be useful to address any future surge of the pandemic and also serve as a model of an integrative approach to health action.

Related stories

After Two Pandemic Years, A Summer Travel Bounce And Chaos

According to the statement, in preparing the compendium of Ayush-based practices, NITI Aayog reached out to all state governments and administrations of union territories, requesting them to share Ayush practices they have undertaken for Covid-19 mitigation and management.

The report indicates that traditional healthcare systems in the country to be strengthened further, the statement said, adding that the integration of evidence-based Ayush services with the modern system has the potential to significantly strengthen India's healthcare system.

Tags

Business NITI Aayog Ayush Covid19 Covid Pandemic Suman Bery
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early