Nissan SUV Magnite Exported To 15 Global Markets

The model, produced at the company's Chennai-based manufacturing plant, was launched in December 2020 and has since gone on to achieve 78,000 cumulative customer bookings in India alone, with a further 6,344 shipped overseas.

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 6:29 pm

 Automaker Nissan on Friday said its compact SUV Magnite is now being exported to 15 global markets in total, following an incredibly successful first year on sale.

Following the introduction of Magnite in South Africa and Indonesia last year, the model is now also available to customers in Nepal; Bhutan; Bangladesh; Sri Lanka; Brunei; Uganda; Kenya; Seychelles; Mozambique; Zambia; Mauritius, Tanzania and Malawi.

"Magnite is an exceptional car and a fantastic showcase for Nissan design and engineering, as well as the strength and expertise of Indian manufacturing. I'm excited that customers in many more markets will be able to experience Magnite," Nissan chairperson for the Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania region, Guillaume Cartier, said in a statement.

Nissan Motor India President Sinan Ozkok noted that the compact SUV demonstrates the universal appeal of great design, performance and value.

Nissan Motor India Private Ltd (NMIPL) is a 100 per cent subsidiary of Japan's Nissan Motor Co. 

