Nissan Opens Booking For Magnite RED Edition

The new edition is based on the model's XV variant and comes with various features like 8-inch touchscreen with Wifi connectivity, 7- inch full TFT instrument cluster, LED DRLs, diamond cut alloy wheels etc

Nissan India

Updated: 08 Jul 2022 3:55 pm

Nissan Motor India on Friday said it has commenced booking for the Magnite RED edition, which is scheduled to be launched on July 18.

The new edition is based on the model's XV variant and comes with various features like 8-inch touchscreen with Wifi connectivity, 7- inch full TFT instrument cluster, LED DRLs, diamond cut alloy wheels etc.

"Nissan Magnite RED edition promises to create unique driving experiences for young, discerning audience. We are confident that the trim's bold design, power-packed performance, comfort, advanced technologies, and connectivity features will captivate the customers and create memorable journeys," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement.

The car will come in three variants.  

