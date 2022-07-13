Wednesday, Jul 13, 2022
Nissan Launches Magnite RED Starting At Rs 7.86 Lakh

The new edition is based on the car's XV variant and comes with various features like 8-inch touch screen with Wifi connectivity, LED daytime running lamps and diamond cut alloy wheels

Updated: 13 Jul 2022 12:24 pm

Nissan Motor India on Wednesday said it has launched the Magnite RED Edition, with prices starting at Rs 7.86 lakh (ex-showroom, Delhi).

The new edition is based on the car's XV variant and comes with various features like 8-inch touch screen with Wifi connectivity, LED daytime running lamps and diamond cut alloy wheels.

Other features include push button start/stop, vehicle dynamics control, traction control system, brake assist, and hill start assist.

"The new Nissan Magnite RED Edition will accelerate the already-robust demand for the Magnite with an evolved offering for a young, aspirational, and tech-savvy audience, the RED Edition's best-in-segment features will greatly enhance comfort and convenience for our valued customers," Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said in a statement.

The RED Edition comes with 1-litre manual transmission, 1-litre turbo manual transmissions and 1-litre turbo CVT variants, priced between Rs 7.86-9.99 lakh.
 

