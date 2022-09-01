Thursday, Sep 01, 2022
Nissan Logs Over Two-Fold Jump In Total Sales In August

The company had sold 4,098 units in the same month last year, Nissan Motor India said in a statement

Nissan India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Sep 2022 5:09 pm

Nissan Motor India on Thursday reported an over two-fold increase in total sales at 8,915 units in August.

Domestic sales were at 3,283 units last month as against 3,209 units in August 2021, a growth of 2.3 per cent.

Exports were at 5,632 units as compared to 889 units in the year-ago month, the company added.

On the sales outlook, Nissan Motor India Managing Director Rakesh Srivastava said, "This festive season looks strong on strong fundamentals, preference for personal mobility and normalcy of work-life balance." 

