Saturday, Apr 23, 2022
Nirmala Sitharaman Meets OECD Secretary General, Discusses Bilateral Engagement

India will hold the Presidency of the G20 from December 1, 2022 to November 30, 2023, culminating with the G20 Summit in India in 2023

Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman.(File photo) PTI

Updated: 23 Apr 2022 11:59 am

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Friday met OECD Secretary General Mathias Cormann and discussed issues of bilateral engagement.

The meeting took place on the sidelines of the IMF-WB Spring meetings 2022 here.

"While appreciating @OECD's contributions to #G20, FM Smt. @nsitharaman discussed with Mr. @MathiasCormann India-OECD bilateral engagements and India's #G20Presidency in 2023," the finance ministry said in a tweet.

G20 is the premier forum for international economic cooperation that plays an important role in global economic governance.

"Union Finance Minister Smt. @nsitharaman met European Commissioner for Economy Mr @PaoloGentiloni on the sidelines of IMF-WB Spring Meetings 2022, at Washington D.C., today. The leaders discussed issues of global concerns and mutual interest," another tweet said.
 

