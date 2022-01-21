Friday, Jan 21, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Nifty Seen Opening Sharply Lower Amid Weak Global Cues

Foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 4,680 crore while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 769 crore on Thursday.

Nifty Seen Opening Sharply Lower Amid Weak Global Cues
-

Trending

Updated: 21 Jan 2022 8:52 am

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open sharply lower as indicated by the Nifty Futures traded on Singapore Exchange amid weak global cues. Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as the SGX Nifty Futures fell 0.93 per cent or 165 points to 17,635. Asian share markets and U.S. futures fell on Friday, after U.S. stocks took a knock overnight, hurt by lingering concerns over the Federal Reserve's tightening and weaker-than-expected economic and earnings data.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was down 0.8 per cent, and Japan's Nikkei slid 1.66 per cent. Oil prices fell sharply and were on track for their first weekly loss this year.

Overnight, The Nasdaq dropped late in the U.S. session, to close 1.3 per cent lower, as investors anxiously await the Fed's policy meeting next week for details on how it intends to tackle inflation.

Nasdaq futures were down 1 per cent in Asian trading, hurt by Netflix Inc forecasting weak first-quarter subscriber growth after the close, news agency Reuters reported.

Back home, foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 4,680 crore while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 769 crore on Thursday.

Reliance Industries will be in focus as the country's most valuable company will report its December quarter earnings later in the day.

Hindustan Unilever and Asian Paints will also be on investors’ radar after they reported their December quarter earnings post market hours on Thursday.
 

Tags

Business Stock Markets
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Bandhan Bank Profit Surges 36% To Rs 859 Crore In December Quarter

Bandhan Bank Profit Surges 36% To Rs 859 Crore In December Quarter

Kajaria Ceramics Q3 Net Profit Surges 3% To Rs 124.73 Crore

FedEx Starts Electric Vehicle Trials In India

SBI Life Profit Jumps 56% To Rs 364 Crore In Q3

JSW Steel Net Profit Jumps 69% To Rs 4,516 Crore In Q3

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Late actor Sushant Singh Rajput in a still from his debut film 'Kai Po Che!' which released in 2013. The sports drama film also starred actors Amit Sadh and Rajkumar Rao in lead roles.

Remembering Sushant Singh Rajput In Pics: 5 Best Film Performances Of The Late Actor

A model wears a creation for the Bluemarble fall-winter 22/23 men's collection, in Paris.

Paris Fashion Week In Full Swing

Actor Tovino Thomas' second cousin is a very popular Malayalam actor-producer Nivin Pauly.

Happy Birthday TT: 5 Things You Didnt Know About the 'Minnal Murali' Star

Daniil Medvedev of Russia gestures after defeating Nick Kyrgios of Australia in their second round match at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022: Calm Daniil Medvedev Halts Nick Kyrgios Show To Book Round 3 Spot

Displaced Syrian boys look through their tent window as they try to stay warm at a refugee camp near the southern port city of Zahrani, Lebanon.

Snowstorm Leaves Several People Stranded In Middle East