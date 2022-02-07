Nifty Seen Opening Below 17,450; State Bank of India in Focus

The Indian equity benchmarsk are set to open lower as indicated by Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange amid weak global cues. Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as SGX Nifty Futures fell 0.4 per cent or 73 points to 17,417. Asian share markets mostly eased on Monday after stunningly strong U.S. jobs data soothed concerns about the global economy but also added to the risk of an aggressive tightening by the Federal Reserve.

Geopolitics also remained a worry as the White House warned Russia could invade Ukraine any day and French President Emmanuel Macron prepared for a trip to Moscow.

Chinese markets returned from the Lunar New Year break with a bounce, with the blue-chip CSI300 and Shanghai Composite both up about 2% in morning trade, catching up with last week's gains in world equities. The Hang Seng, which returned from the break on Friday, was flat.

S&P 500 futures and Nasdaq futures both eased slightly, after last week's market turmoil saw Amazon.com Inc gain almost $200 billion while Facebook-owner Meta Platforms Inc lost just as much, news agency Reuters reported.

Back home, foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 2,268 crore on Friday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 622 crore.

State Bank of India will be in focus after its net proft jumped 62 per cent to Rs 8,432 crore in December quarter. Its net interest income or the difference between interest earned on loans and interest expended on deposits advanced 6.5 per cent to Rs 30,687 crore versus Rs 28,820 crore in the year ago period.

Bank of Baroda will be in focus after it reported doubling of its net profit to Rs 2,197 crore on a standalone basis in the quarter ended in December 2021.

The lender had posted a net profit of Rs 1,061 crore in the same quarter a year ago.