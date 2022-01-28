Friday, Jan 28, 2022
Nifty Seen Opening Above 17,200; L&T, Kotak Bank In Focus

Larsen & Toubro and Kotak Mahindra Bank will be in focus as they will report their December quarter earnings later in the day.

Updated: 28 Jan 2022 9:02 am

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open higher as indicated by the Nifty Futures trded on Singapore Exchange amid positive cues from other Asian markets. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as SGX Nifty Futures rose 30 points to 17,196. 

 Asian stocks recovered some of their steep losses from the previous session on Friday after U.S. markets limited further declines from hawkish U.S. Fed comments, supported by a firm economy and strong earnings at Apple Inc.

U.S. stock futures rose in Asia with Nasdaq 100 e-minis up 1.2 per cent and S&P 500 e-minis up 0.8 per cent after Apple on Thursday reported record sales in the holiday quarter, beating estimates. Apple shares rose over 5 per cent in after-hours trading.

MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan was up 0.2 per cent after sliding 2.26 per cent on Thursday. The index is still down 5.1 per cent so far this month, news agency Reuters reported.

Outlook Newsletters

