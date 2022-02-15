Tuesday, Feb 15, 2022
Nifty Seen Opening Above 16,950; Coal India, Eicher Motors In Focus

Updated: 15 Feb 2022 8:40 am

The Indian equity benchmarks are set to open higher as indicated by the Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange. The Nifty Futures on Singapore Exchange also known as SGX Nifty Futures rose 119 points or 0.71 per cent to 16,958 amid mixed cues from other Asian markets. Japan's Nikkei slipped 0.3 per cent, Singapore's Straits Times was trading on a flat note, Hong Kong's Hang Seng fell 0.2 per cent and Taiwan Weighted rose 0.44 per cent.

Overnight, the Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 0.49 per cent, the S&P 500 lost 0.38 per cent and the Nasdaq Composite was essentially flat, losing just 0.24 point.

Oil shot to the highest level in seven years in U.S. trading on Monday on Russia-Ukraine tensions but weakened slightly during the Asian session.

The United States warned on Monday that Russia could soon invade Ukraine. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the U.S. embassy would be relocated from Kyiv to Lviv, citing the "dramatic acceleration the buildup of Russian forces," news agency Reuters reported.

Back home, foreign institutional investors sold shares worth Rs 4,254 crore on Monday while domestic institutional investors bought shares worth Rs 2,170 crore.

Coal India will be in focus after its profit jumped 48 per cent to Rs 4,556.54 crore in December quarter from Rs 3,084 crore during the same period last year.

Eicher Motors will be in focus after its profit declined 13.5 per cent to Rs 422 crore from Rs 488 crore in the same period last fiscal.
 

