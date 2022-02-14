The Indian equity benchmarks nosedived on Monday on the back of weak global markets on concerns that Russia could invade Ukraine. The fears of Russian invasion sent oil prices to seven-year highs and a selloff in risk assets like equities. The Sensex fell as much as 1,540 points and Nifty 50 index dropped below its important psychological level of 17,000.

As of 10:00 am, the Sensex was down 1,352 points at 56,800 and Nifty 50 index dropped 342 points to 17,032.

The United States on Sunday said Russia might create a surprise pretext for an attack, as it reaffirmed a pledge to defend "every inch" of NATO territory, news agency Reuters reported.

Global markets were jittery before the geo-political tensions between Ukraine and Russia esclated as inflation in US jumped to four-decade high raising speculation that US Fed might raise rates at a faster pace than anticipated.

Back home, selling pressure was broad-based as all the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange were trading lower led by the Nifty PSU Bank index's 3.4 per cent drop. Nifty Bank, Financial Services, Auto, FMCG, Media, Metal, Private Bank, Realty and Consumer Durable indices tumbled between 2-3 per cent.

Mid- and small-cap shares were also facing selling pressure as Nifty Midcap 100 and Nifty Smallcap 100 indices dropped over 2 per cent each.

JSW Steel was top Nifty loser, the stock fell over 5 per cent to Rs 636. HDFC Life, HDFC, Tata Steel, IndusInd Bank, State Bank of India, Tata Motors, ICICI Bank, Shree Cements, Ultratech Cement, Bharti Airtel and Grasim Industries also fell between 3-4.5 per cent.

On the flipside, Tata Consultancy Services rose 2.35 per cent to Rs 3,781 after the company fixed February 23 as record date for buyback of shares.

ONGC also rose over 1.5 per cent.

The overall market breadth was extremely negative as 2,688 shares were declining while 569 were advancing on the BSE.

