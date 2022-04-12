NFT Metaverse Token Alien Worlds, Lists on Bitbns Crypto Exchange; Bitcoin Falls

Bitbns, an India-based crypto exchange, has announced the listing of Alien Worlds (TLM), which is a traded non-fungible token (NFT) metaverse token, on its exchange. The users can earn tokens in the mining game and draw fixed interest by holding the token for a specific period, according to the press statement released by the company.

Alien Worlds is essentially an NFT Metaverse where users are allowed to play with unique digital items (NFTs). Bitbns believes that it is a simulated economy where players compete for the scarce resource within the ecosystem, namely Trilium (TLM), which is used to enhance strength or power in the game by staking and voting in Planet Decentralised Autonomous Organisations (Planet DAOs).

“India comprises up to 4 per cent of Alien Worlds’ game site traffic. (So,) it made perfect sense for us to penetrate the Indian market and partner with Bitbns, one of the leading Indian exchanges in the business, to onboard a new set of demographics as our users,” said Sarojini McKenna, co-founder of Alien Worlds.

Another India-based crypto exchange, Giottus, has announced that it now has one million plus investors ahead of its fourth anniversary. Founded in November 2017, the crypto exchange opened up for trade in April 2018. Giottus CEO Vikram Subburaj said, “Crypto investors go through varied emotions as market movements and regulatory uncertainties necessitate a brand to communicate frequently with investors in their language of preference. Excellent customer support in multiple vernacular languages like Hindi, Tamil and Telugu makes Giottus the preferred and trusted name in the crypto ecosystem,” he said.

Crypto Prices

The price of Bitcoin in the cryptocurrency market fell by 3.34 per cent in the last 24 hours, and it was trading at $40,160.24 at 4:30 pm IST. Its dominance in the crypto market is currently at 41.04 per cent, down by 0.53 per cent in the last 24 hours, according to Coinmarketcap.com.

In the last 24 hours, Ethereum (ETH) was trading at $3,018.32, down 1.79 per cent, while Binance Coin (BNB) rose 0.03 per cent in the same period, and was trading at $407.15. Solana (SOL) was down by 2.46 per cent to $103.03, while Cardano (ADA) was down by 2.95 per cent to $0.9483.

Meme Coins

Among meme coins, Dogecoin was down 2.16 per cent, and it was trading at $0.1392 at 4:30 pm on Coinmarketcap.com. Its rival, Shiba Inu, was down by 0.84 per cent and was trading at $0.00002332. Samoyedcoin was down by 2.18 per cent, trading at $0.01797, while Dogelon Mars was down by 1.68 per cent, and was trading at $0.000000806.

Overall Scenario

According to Coinmarketcap.com, the global crypto market cap was at $1.86 trillion, a decrease of 1.98 per cent in the last 24 hours, while the total crypto market volume was $100.79 billion, up by 24.88 per cent.

Kuai Token (KT) became the biggest gainer, recording a rise of 1420.85 per cent. It was trading at $0.1431 at 4:30 pm, according to Coinmarketcap. In contrast, yOUcash (YOUC) witnessed the maximum loss, falling 98.56 per cent. It was trading at $0.001745.