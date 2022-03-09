NFT Artist Ape Rave Club To Perform in Tomorrowland; US Treasury Begins Crypto Education

Ape Rave Club will become the first NFT artist to perform in Tomorrowland, an electronic dance music (EDM) festival held in Boom, Flanders, Belgium, Europe, said various reports.

Meanwhile, the United States Treasury Department’s Financial Literacy Education Commission will launch a cryptocurrency education initiative for the general public. The Commission will be creating educational materials and organising outreach events for informing the general public about the nature of cryptocurrencies and how different they are from other payment mechanisms, according to a Reuters report.

The global crypto market cap increased by 2 per cent to $1.76 trillion at 8.30 am. The global crypto volume, however, decreased by 7.95 per cent to $78.79 billion, as per Coinmarketcap data.

Cryptocurrency Prices

Bitcoin (BTC), the world’s oldest cryptocurrency, was trading at $39,391.07, higher by 2.07 per cent in the last 24 hours.

Ethereum (ETH), the second-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalisation, was also up by 2.84 per cent at $2,621.34.

“Bitcoin is trading slightly above $38,000 amidst economic angst and geopolitical tumult. Ether has risen by about 3.4 per cent, with major altcoins indicating a mixed pattern. The risk appetite of investors seems to be livelier. Overall, as most technical indicators are neutral, narrow price zones may benefit short-term positioning among traders,” says Gaurav Dahake, CEO and founder, Bitbns.

Among other major coins, Cardano (ADA) was up by 0.27 per cent at $0.8125, Algorand (ALGO) by 0.71 per cent at $0.7517, Binance Coin (BNB) by 1.33 per cent at $388.73, Solana (SOL) by 0.86 per cent at $84.40 and Polkadot (DOT) was trading higher by 4.09 per cent at $17.34.

Today’s top gainer was Rijent Coin (RTC), which was up by 3603.73 per cent at $0.0643. The top loser was DePo (DEPO), which was down by 97.72 per cent at $0.0009618.

Meme Coin And DeFi Prices

Dogecoin (DOGE) was down by 0.16 per cent at $0.1186. Its volume to market cap ratio stands at 0.03049. Rival Shiba Inu (SHIB) also was down by 0.1 per cent at $0.00002319.

Dogelon Mars (ELON) was trading with a loss of 0.25 per cent at $0.0000007161. Floki Inu (FLOKI) was also down by 0.25 per cent at $0.00002948, while Samoyed Coin (SAMO) gained 1.33 per cent at $0.01871.

In the DeFi segment, YFI (yearn.finance) was trading with a gain of 4.42 per cent at $19,761.67, while Terra (LUNA) was up by 15.51 per cent at $91.86. Avalanche (AVAX) gained 2.88 per cent to $75.76, Uniswap (UNI) rose 7.04 per cent to trade at $9.16 and Aave (AAVE) was up 3.39 per cent to $125.51.

Latest Updates

Ape Rave Club, a digital artist from the Bored Ape Yacht Club NFT family, will perform in Tomorrowland, an Electronic Dance Music (EDM) festival held in Boom, Flanders, Belgium, Europe.

“Ape Rave Club is the first digital artist born on the blockchain to perform at a major festival but stepping on stage is only just the beginning. Combining the universal language of music and blockchain technology,” Ape Rave Club said in an official statement, reported news.bitcoin.com.

Nellie Liang, US Treasury undersecretary for domestic finance, said in an interview by Reuters, “We’re hearing more and more about investors and households who are purchasing crypto assets, and we recognize the complexity of how some of these assets operate. It felt like this is an area also where more education (and) more awareness could be helpful.”