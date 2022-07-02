Saturday, Jul 02, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Next Round Of Talks For India-EU FTA At Brussels In September

India and the 27-nation bloc resumed negotiations on June 17, after a gap of over eight years, on the proposed agreements on trade, investments and Geographical Indications (GI)

The first round of talks, which began on June 27, concluded on July 1
The first round of talks, which began on June 27, concluded on July 1

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 02 Jul 2022 7:33 pm

India and the European Union concluded the first round of talks for the proposed free trade agreement (FTA) on Friday and the next round of talks is scheduled at Brussels in September, the commerce ministry said on Saturday.

India and the 27-nation bloc resumed negotiations on June 17, after a gap of over eight years, on the proposed agreements on trade, investments and Geographical Indications (GI). The first round of talks, which began on June 27, concluded on July 1.

India's FTA negotiations were led by Chief Negotiator Nidhi Mani Tripathi, Joint Secretary in the Department of Commerce and the EU was represented by its Chief Negotiator Christophe Kiener, the ministry said in a statement.

The week-long negotiations were held in a hybrid fashion – with some of the teams meeting in Delhi and the majority of officials joining virtually.

Related stories

India, EU Trade Pact To Help Unleash Significant Untapped Potential: Piyush Goyal

During the first round, 52 technical sessions covering 18 policy areas of FTA and seven sessions on investment protection and GIs were held, it added.

India's bilateral trade with the EU amounted to $116.36 billion in 2021-22. 

Currently, the EU is India's 2nd largest trading partner after the US and the second largest destination for Indian exports. 

"The trade agreement with the EU would help India further expand and diversify its exports of goods and services, including securing the value chains. Both sides are aiming for the trade negotiations to be broad-based, balanced, and comprehensive, based on the principles of fairness and reciprocity,” it added.
 

Tags

Business India-EU Trade EU India Foreign Trade European Union FTA
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

England Vs India: 'Suspended' Old Trafford Test Rescheduled To July 2022

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early

ENG Vs IND, Live Scores, 5th Test, Day 1: India Lose Shubman Gill After James Anderson Strikes Early