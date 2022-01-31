Monday, Jan 31, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

Next 10 Years To See Very High Level Of Capex In Railway Sector: Economic Survey

The Economic Survey says that the next 10 years will see a very high level of capital expenditure in the railway sector as capacity growth has to be accelerated so that by 2030 it is ahead of demand.

Next 10 Years To See Very High Level Of Capex In Railway Sector: Economic Survey
-

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 31 Jan 2022 6:04 pm

Tags

Business Economic Survey Indian Railways
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Retail Inflation For Industrial Workers Rises To 5.56 per cent In December

Retail Inflation For Industrial Workers Rises To 5.56 per cent In December

Around 50% Of Bank Deposit Amount In India Not Insured Under DICGC: Economic Survey

Google removed 94,173 content pieces in December in India

Adani Wilmar IPO Subscribed 17.37 Times On Final Day Of Offer

Delhi, Not Bengaluru, Is Start-Up Capital Of India, Reveals Economic Survey 2022

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill in Ottawa to participate in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19 and vaccine mandates makes it's way on the highway near Kanata, Ontario, Canada.

Wheels Of Freedom

Men's singles champion Rafael Nadal of Spain poses for a photo with his trophy at Government House after the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia.

Rafael Nadal Proves He Is The Greatest Of All Time

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History

President Ram Nath Kovind pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi at Rajghat on the occasion of Martyrs' Day, observed to mark the death anniversary of the father of the nation, in New Delhi.

The Day The Music Died

Members of the medical team wait inside the track during a scheduled speedskating session at the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing.

Beijing Winter Olympic Games 2022 - In Pics