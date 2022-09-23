Friday, Sep 23, 2022
New Telecom Bill Likely To Be In Place In 6-10 Months: Aswini Vaishnaw

The Department of Telecommunications has set the deadline of October 20 on the draft bill

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 23 Sep 2022 2:02 pm

The new telecom bill is expected to be in place in 6-10 months but the government is not in a hurry, communications minister Ashwini Vaishnaw said on Friday.

"Basis consultation process, we will create final draft. That draft will then go through committee processes of Parliament. Then it has to go (to) Parliament. I see a timeline of 6-10 months but we are not in a hurry," Vaishnaw said when asked about a timeline for implementation of the final bill.

The Department of Telecommunications has set the deadline of October 20 on the draft bill.

The bill seeks to replace three laws: the Indian Telegraph Act, 1885, the Indian  Wireless Telegraphy Act, 1933 and the Telegraph Wires (Unlawful Possession) Act, 1950.

However, with a view to ensuring smooth transition to the new framework and  avoid any possible disruption, the bill provides for continuity of actions taken under the  repealed laws.

It also provides that rules under the repealed laws would continue till such time that new rules are formulated. 
 

Business Department Of Telecommunications (DoT) Ashwini Vaishnaw Telecom Bill Indian Telegraph Act Telegraph Wires Act
