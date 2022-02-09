Wednesday, Feb 09, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

New Real Estate Launches See Uptick; 3BHK Houses Most Popular: Report

New launches are up 16 per cent between the first and last quarter of 2021 and most people are looking for 3BHK houses, finds report by Square Yards

New Real Estate Launches See Uptick; 3BHK Houses Most Popular: Report
New Real Estate Launches See Uptick; 3BHK Houses Most Popular: Report

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 09 Feb 2022 5:50 pm

The residential real estate segment has shown resilience across 2021 with higher sales trends. Even though the home buying sentiments were dented in the second quarter due to the second wave of Covid, the sector bounced back by the end of the year, finds a report by real estate analysts Square Yards. New residential units launched were a healthy 16 per cent higher in the fourth quarter of 2021 compared to the first quarter. In terms of configuration, 43 per cent searches were for 3BHK units, according to the report.  

Demand For Bigger, Flexible Spaces 

There has been a consistent growth in demand for extra space in the form of an added room, flex rooms or oversized balconies, thanks to the changed working and living circumstances in the Covid era. For instance, more than 40 per cent of the total property searches in 2021 were for 3BHK and larger configurations homes. Further, 35 per cent of the online property seekers looked for homes of sizes between 1,000 and 2,000 sq. feet. This is a considerable shift from the pattern noted in 2020 when only 20 per cent property seekers were looking at these sizes. However, homes sized less than 1,000 sq. ft were the most searched online.  

Related stories

25 New Businesses In 25 Years

The New Wealth Creators

A Boom in Demand for Senior-Living

This shift meant higher popularity for larger ticket sizes. While mid-segment housing still drives significant demand, properties priced above Rs 1 crore formed 33 per cent of total online searches in Q4, a rise of 6 per cent from the first quarter of 2021, the report noted.  

Renters Seek 1,000 Sq. Ft Houses 

Mumbai, followed by Bengaluru, was the most popular cities for rental accommodation in 2021. Moreover, almost 70 per cent of searches for rental homes were concentrated on homes less than 1,000 sq. ft. However, the 'sweet spot' for rental homes was at Rs 10,000-20,000 per month. The segment saw a constant 45 per cent search level throughout 2021.  

Affordability Rules 

Though home buyers were hunting for more spacious homes in 2021, affordability remained the primary determinant. However, the definition of affordability differed from one segment of buyers to another. About half of the total transactions in the last quarter were for 2BHK units.  

The supply-demand trends for mid-segment housing were more aligned in 2021 than expected. However, the same does not hold for the other ticket sizes. In Q4, while the demand remained a little skewed towards premium housing, the inventory available still consisted of about one-third of residential units in the affordable segment, the Square Yards report stated. 

New Launches 

Another indicator of improved sentiment in the realty sector is that in the last quarter of 2021, more than 50,000 new residential units were launched in the top six cities included in the study (Noida, Gurugram, Mumbai Metropolitan Region, Pune, Bengaluru and Hyderabad). While 26 per cent of the new launches were in the larger Mumbai region, an almost equal share (24 per cent) of new units was launched in Hyderabad. 

Tags

Business Real Estate Sector Homes - Housing - Realty - Real Estate Etc Mumbai Bengaluru
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Tata Power Net Profit Up 74% To Rs 552 Crore In December Quarter

Tata Power Net Profit Up 74% To Rs 552 Crore In December Quarter

IIT Madras Team Employs AI Tools To Study Biomass-Biofuel Conversion

Highway Projects Of Rs 3.36 Lakh Crore Sanctioned In 3 Years To FY21: Government

Jindal Steel and Power Reports 20% Steel Sales Growth To 6.95 Lakh Tonnes In January

Xpressbees Raises $300 Million In Series F Funding From Blackstone Growth, Others

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Operation Iraqi Freedom - Day 21: US troops enter central Baghdad and topple Statue of Saddam Hussein on April 9, 2003 in Baghdad, Iraq. Liberated by U.S. led troops, thousands of jubilant Iraqis celebrated the collapse of Saddam Hussein murderous regime, beheading a toppled Statue of their longtime ruler in the center of Baghdad and looting Government Sites.

How Mighty Statues Across The World Have Fallen Over Time

Police man a barricade in front of vehicles parked as part of the trucker protest in Ottawa's downtown core. Canadian lawmakers expressed increasing worry about protests over vaccine mandates other other COVID restrictions after the busiest border crossing between the U.S. and Canada became partially blocked.

Canadian Lawmakers Troubled Over Anti-Vaccine Protests

Anne-Marie and KSI perform on stage at the Brit Awards 2022 in London.

BRIT Awards 2022 Winners List: Adele, Olivia Rodrigo Win Big At England's Biggest Musical Night

India U19 World Cup-winning team members arrive at the Airport, in Bengaluru. India beat England in the U19 Cricket World Cup finals to win the title for the fifth time.

ICC U-19 World Cup 2022: Indian Boys Arrive Home After Clinching Record-Extending 5th Title

Members of various student organisations stage a protest demanding reopening of the Delhi University, in New Delhi.

Delhi University Students Protest Over Demand To Reopen Colleges