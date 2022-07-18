New GST Rate: Check Out The List Of Items That Will Get Costlier From Today 

With the new Goods And Services Tax (GST) rates applicable from Monday, customers will have to spend extra on a host of items ranging from groceries to electronic goods. The decision to revise the GST rate was taken at the 47th GST Council Meeting between June 27-29.

After the conclusion of the GST Council Meeting, Union Minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, “The GST Council, at a two-day meeting here (Chandigarh), accepted recommendations for rate rationalisation made by different groups appointed by it, resulting in tax changes.”

Notably, during the meeting, the council also removed duty inversion for goods where the taxes on inputs are higher than those on the output.

The new GST rates come at the back of soaring retail and wholesale inflation. Here is a list of items that are going to get costlier and cheaper from today with the GST rate hike.

Items Under 18% GST from 12% GST

Printing, writing or drawing ink

Tetra Packs

Knives, cutting blades, paper knives, pencil sharpeners, blades, spoons, forks, ladles, skimmers, cake servers, and drawing and marking out instruments.

Power-driven pumps such as water pumps, deep tube-well turbine pumps

Machines that are used to clean, sort or grade, seed, grain pulses

Machines that are used in the milling industry

Machines that are used for processing cereals such as pawan chakki and atta chakki

Machines for grading, cleaning and sorting eggs

Work contracts for roads, bridges, railways, metro, effluent treatment plants and crematoriums

LED Lights and Lamps

Items Under 12% GST from 5% GST

Solar water heater and system

Prepared, and finished leather

Items Under 5% GST

Prepacked and labelled food items- Wheat flour, papad, paneer, curd, and buttermilk, meat, fish, lassi, honey, dried leguminous vegetables, dried makhana, wheat, cereals, puffed rice (muri).

Items Under 5% GST from 12% GST

Ostomy and Orthopaedic instruments

Hospital rooms with a tariff of Rs 5000 or more per day (excluding ICU)

Items Under 5% GST from 18% GST

Tax on the transport of goods and passengers by ropeways

Items Under 12% GST from 18% GST

Renting of the truck, goods carriage where the cost of fuel is included, and electric vehicles whether or not fitted with a battery pack.

Items Exempted From GST