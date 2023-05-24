Netflix Password Sharing Crackdown Intensifies Beyond The US

Netflix password sharing crackdown is reportedly all set to intensify by the streaming giant. As per updates, Netflix is planning to combat password sharing in over 100 countries, especially those extending beyond the United States.

According to a Reuters report, Netflix is trying to focus on tackling market saturation and is exploring new revenue streams. Hence, it is planning to intensify its crackdown on password sharing, borrowing and even introduce an ad-supported subscription option.

The report adds that Netflix also started the distribution of emails to customers in over 100 countries, including big markets like the United States (US), Britain, Germany, France, Mexico, Australia, Singapore and so on. In these emails, Netflix has clearly mentioned that all Netflix accounts must be used within a single household only.

However, since the transition may be rather tough, Netflix is reportedly giving users the option to include an additional member from outside their household, subject to an extra monthly fee. As of now, in the United States, this fee has been set at $8 or Rs 660.

For added ease, Netflix is also reportedly giving users the option to transfer a person’s profile for them to maintain their viewing of content and personalised recommendations.

While Netflix has announced its plans to intensify crackdown on password sharing, as of now, no update has been rolled out for India. However, since the country too is a big market for Netflix, the company is expected to roll out similar strategies in the near future.