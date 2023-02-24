Friday, Feb 24, 2023
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

NCLAT Stays NCLT Order For Insolvency Proceedings Against Zee Entertainment

Home Business

NCLAT Stays NCLT Order For Insolvency Proceedings Against Zee Entertainment

BREAKING: NCLAT has stayed the NCLT order that favoured insolvency proceedings against Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. The plea in NCLT was filed by IndusInd Bank

Zee Entertainment
Zee Entertainment Zee Entertainment

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 24 Feb 2023 12:23 pm

BREAKING: In a major relief to Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd. (ZEEL), the National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has favoured the MD and CEO Punit Goenka's stance and stayed Zee's insolvency proceedings. In response to the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT's) insolvency proceedings, the NCLAT has pronounced its order and stayed the same.

For those not familiar with the finer nuances of the case, the NCLT had admitted an IndusInd Bank plea for insolvency proceedings after a plea was filed by the bank over a default of Rs 83 crore. In response to this move, Zee Entertainment's MD and CEO Punit Goenka then moved the NCLAT, challenging the NCLT move of insolvency proceedings of ZEEL. 

Since the Zee Entertainment and Sony were on the verge of completing their merger, this insolvency news came as a shock to many. As per many experts, the Zee Entertainment's insolvency proceedings were also expected to hamper the merger in some ways. However, neither of the companies ever said anything on this in the public domain. 

Related stories

Zee Entertainment Insolvency: NCLAT To Hear Punit Goenka’s Appeal Today After Cry For Relief, Report

After Insolvency Reports, NSE Removes Zee Entertainment From F&O Segment

Zee Entertainment Shares Tumble Over 14% In Intra-Day; Recover Most Of The Lost Ground At Close

On Thursday, shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd., also fell by almost 4 per cent after updates on insolvency proceedings became public. 

Disclaimer: This is a developing story. Please check back for more details

Tags

Business Zee Entertainment Enterprises Ltd (ZEEL) National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) Punit Goenka Indian Economy Economy
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

Grateful For Operation Ganga But What Lies Ahead?: Ukraine Returnee Indian Students A Year After Russian Invasion

One Year Of Russian Invasion, One Year Of Ukrainian Resistance

One Year Of Russian Invasion, One Year Of Ukrainian Resistance