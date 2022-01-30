Sunday, Jan 30, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

NCLAT Sets Aside NCLT Order To Consider 2nd Offer By DHFL's Former Promoter

The appellate tribunal observed that NCLT has passed directions to consider the second proposal from Wadhwan, despite the fact that the CoC of DHFL had already by an overwhelming majority approved the Piramal Capital & Housing Finance's resolution plan and the administrator had applied before it for its approval.

NCLAT Sets Aside NCLT Order To Consider 2nd Offer By DHFL's Former Promoter
NCLAT direction came over a batch of petitions filed by Union Bank of India on behalf of the CoC. - Outlook India

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Jan 2022 2:08 pm

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) has set aside an earlier order of the Mumbai bench of the NCLT, which had directed the administrator of the debt-ridden DHFL to put the second settlement proposal by erstwhile promoter Kapil Wadhwan before its lenders for consideration.

The appellate tribunal observed that NCLT has passed directions to consider the second proposal from Wadhwan, despite the fact that the Committee of Creditors (CoC) of DHFL had already by an overwhelming majority approved the Piramal Capital & Housing Finance's resolution plan and the administrator had applied before it for its approval.

Citing a recent judgement passed by the Supreme Court in the case of Ebix Singapore, the NCLAT said, "There was no scope for negotiations between the parties once the CoC has approved the resolution plan".

"The said exercise was beyond the jurisdiction of the adjudicating authority (NCLT), hence unsustainable and liable to be set aside," said a three-member NCLAT bench in its judgement passed on January 27, 2022.

The NCLAT direction came over a batch of petitions filed by Union Bank of India on behalf of the CoC, DHFL's Administrator and Piramal Capital & Housing Finance - successful resolution applicant challenging NCLT order.

Earlier on May 19, 2021, passing an order, the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) had directed the administrator of Dewan Housing Finance Corporation Ltd (DHFL) to place the second offer by Wadhwan before CoC for consideration, decision, voting and to inform it within ten days.

This said order was challenged by CoC, Administrator and Piramal before the appellate insolvency tribunal NCLAT.

During the pendency of this appeal before the appellate tribunal, NCLT had on June 7, 2021, passed an order approving the resolution plan of Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd.

During the proceedings, Union Bank had contended that there is no provision in the Insolvency & Bankruptcy Code (IBC) by which NCLT is empowered to pass such an order. Moreover, the second offer was neither submitted in compliance with the RFRP (Request for Resolution Plan) nor compliance with Section 12A of the IBC Code.

Under Section 12A of the IBC, the tribunal can permit withdrawal of an ongoing insolvency process against a company subject to certain conditions. Such application is filed by the company with the approval of 90 per cent voting share of the committee of creditors.

 According to the petitioners, throughout the Corporate Insolvency Resolution Process (CIRP) of DHFL, Wadhawan was sending various letters and proposals, including the first offer, all of which have been placed before the CoC. The CoC was of the view that such proposals cannot be considered. 

The second offer was nothing but the first offer in a different form, it added.

The lenders had contended that such an order compelling the CoC to consider every offer by the promoter, who was once in control of DHFL, would gravely hamper the CIRP and cause inordinate delays, as well as adversely impact the sanctity of the process.

The order was passed by NCLT after Piramal's resolution plan was approved by CoC with an "overwhelming majority" and the administrator had filed the plan before the tribunal for approval. 

However, Kapil Wadhawan had submitted that the second settlement proposal was different from the first settlement proposal. The only similarity is that it continues to be 150 per cent higher than Piramal's plan. According to him, the first settlement proposal was never considered on merits by CoC and was rejected on hyper technicalities.

 Wadhawan had further argued that the objections by the CoC alleging were misconceived as, under IBC, NCLT has the inherent power to make such orders.

Rejecting it, the NCLAT observed that NCLT had directed the CoC to consider the second settlement offer by Wadhawan when Pirmal's resolution plan after Approval from the lenders was pending for adjudication before it. 

"Such a direction of the Adjudicating Authority (NCLT) was passed despite that the CoC of the corporate debtor had by an overwhelming majority approved the resolution plan of DHFL. The administrator had already filed the plan approval application, and that application was heard and reserved for orders by the learned Adjudicating Authority," said the NCLAT.

The appellate tribunal said once a resolution plan is approved by a 100 per cent voting share of the CoC, the jurisdiction of the NCLT was confined to determining whether the requirements of Section 30(2) (requirements) have been fulfilled in the plan as approved by the CoC.

"Once the requirements of the IBC have been fulfilled, the adjudicating authority and the appellate authority are duty-bound to abide by the discipline of the statutory provisions. Neither the Adjudicating Authority nor the Appellate Authority has an unchartered jurisdiction in equity," said the NCLAT.

Insolvency proceedings were initiated against DHFL by NCLT on November 20, 2019, after admitting a plea by the Reserve Bank of India over governance concerns and defaults. 

NCLT had superseded the Board of Directors of DHFL and appointed an administrator to manage its affairs.

Last week, NCLAT, while delivering a separate judgement on 63 Moons Technologies petition, had directed the lenders of DHFL to reconsider their decision regarding the valuation of the financial firm's avoidable transactions, while approving the insolvency resolution plan submitted by Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd.

Tags

Business National National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) Dewan Housing Finance Limited Piramal Capital & Housing Finance Ltd Piramal Group Union Bank Of India NCLT
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Adani Group Receives NCLAT's Nod To Acquire SRCPL

Adani Group Receives NCLAT's Nod To Acquire SRCPL

PNB Housing Finance To Operationalise 25 New Branches By March

Why GST Has Taken Five Long Years To Open Old Wounds Of Centre-State Relations

China's Manufacturing Activity Grows At Slower Pace In January

Incentives For Green Hydrogen Likely In Union Budget

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Tri-services bands perform during the Beating Retreat ceremony, at Vijay Chowk in New Delhi.

Beating Retreat Ceremony In Delhi Leaves Viewers Mesmerised

Ash Barty of Australia holds the Daphne Akhurst Memorial Cup after defeating Danielle Collins of the U.S in the women's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia

Australian Open 2022, Day 13: Aussie Joy As Ash Barty, Thanasi Kokkinakis-Nick Kyrgios Pair Win Titles

Phil Collins was seen in the 1991 film 'Hook', the classic Peter Pan action adventure where he played the role of Inspector Good.

Happy Birthday Phil Collins: Acting Appearances Of The Musician

AISA, AISF and NSUI activists during Bihar bandh protest over alleged erroneous results of Railway Recruitment Board's Non-Technical Popular Categories (RRB NTPC) exam, in Patna.

Bihar Bandh: Protests Over Incorrect Railway Exam Results

NCC cadets perform during the Prime Minister's NCC rally, at Cariappa Parade Ground in New Delhi.

NCC Cadets Perform During Prime Minister's NCC Rally In Delhi