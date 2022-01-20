Thursday, Jan 20, 2022
Outlook.com
NCLAT Directs Jalan-Kalrock Consortium To Share Jet Airways' Resolution Plan Details

 The Association of Aggrieved Workmen of Jet Airways (India) Ltd had sought a copy of the approved resolution plan and the latest direction has come on a plea filed by the association.

NCLAT directed the consortium to give resolution plan to Jet Airways' employees within three-weeks. - Outlook India

Updated: 20 Jan 2022 4:23 pm

The National Company Law Appellate Tribunal (NCLAT) on Thursday directed the Kalrock-Jalan consortium, the winning bidder for bankrupt Jet Airways, to share portions of the resolution plan pertaining to claims of employees with the airline's workmen.

 The Association of Aggrieved Workmen of Jet Airways (India) Ltd had sought a copy of the approved resolution plan and the latest direction has come on a plea filed by the association.

 The development comes almost seven months after the Mumbai bench of the National Company Law Tribunal (NCLT) approved the Jalan-Kalrock Consortium's resolution plan in June 2021.

 A two-member NCLAT bench, headed by Chairman Justice Ashok Bhushan, said as the consortium's resolution plan for the airline has already been approved by the NCLT, the plan "is no more confidential" and a copy should be provided to the aggrieved person.

 "We are not inclined to issue a direction to provide the entire resolution plan to the appellant for hearing. We, however, are fully satisfied that the appellant is entitled to the relevant part of the resolution plan to the claims of the workmen and employee," the NCLAT said.

 Further, the appellate tribunal directed that the part of the resolution plan which deals with claims of workmen and employees should be given to the association within "three weeks from today".

 The NCLAT's detailed judgement on the matter is expected soon, while for now, it has made an oral pronouncement.

 K S Ravichandran, who represents the association, said they had asked for a copy of the resolution plan.

 "NCLAT has directed that there is no confidentiality with respect to the resolution plan after its sanction by NCLT. In respect of workmen and employees, that portion of the resolution plan shall be furnished to the appellants and this order is directed against the successful resolution applicant," Ravichandran told PTI.

 In October 2020, the airline's Committee of Creditors (CoC) approved the resolution plan submitted by the consortium of the UK's Kalrock Capital and the UAE-based entrepreneur Murari Lal Jalan. 

