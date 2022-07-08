NCL Dispatches 3.8 Lakh Tonne Coal To Power Houses

CIL arm Northern Coalfields Ltd (NCL) dispatched 3.83 lakh tonne coal to electricity generating plants on Thursday, the highest in a single day, feeding the need of power houses in the wake of sharp increase in the demand for the dry fuel.

Overall, the company dispatched 4.14 lakh tonne of coal on Thursday, the highest ever dispatched in 2022-23, and also the second-highest since the company's inception.

"Fuelling the need of the power sector... amid the steep rise of coal demand, NCL dispatched 3.83 lakh tonne, the highest amount of dry fuel in a single day since the inception of the company," NCL said in a statement.

CMD Bhola Singh said due to the tireless efforts of team, the company has achieved new records. The CMD emphasised on safety, environmental, and quality-first approach during mining of coal.

Coal India Ltd (CIL), which accounts for over 80 per cent of domestic coal ouput, is one of the major suppliers of coal to power houses.

Catering to the nation's ever-growing energy demand in the post COVID era, NCL has dispatched 33.54 million tonne (MT) coal to power plants in current fiscal year.

NCL has dispatched 36.89 MT coal to all its consumers, registering 20.30 per cent year-on-year growth. Both figures of coal dispatches are more than the assigned targets till date.

NCL has produced 34.75 MT coal till date in current financial year with yearly growth of 25.26 per cent.

It sent 102 coal rakes on Thursday which includes 40 rakes for upcountry coal consumers and 62 rakes for pit head power plants through dedicated merry-go-round mode.

The company has supplied more than sufficient coal to its dependent powerhouses and robust stock is available with them. It has completed its major monsoon projects for unhindered coal production and dispatch during the rainy season.

Producing coal from its 10 fully mechanised open cast mines in Singrauli and Sonbhadra district, NCL has been entrusted with 122 MT of coal production and dispatch target in current fiscal year.