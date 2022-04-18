Monday, Apr 18, 2022
NBCC Gets Work Order Worth Rs 981 Crore In March

In a regulatory filing, the company informed that it has bagged a work order for Rs 500 crore (approximately), namely for providing comprehensive, design, engineering, and project management consultant (PMC) services for various works in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

File Photo.

Updated: 18 Apr 2022 4:31 pm

State-owned NBCC (India) Ltd on Monday said it has bagged business worth Rs 981.17 crore in the last month.

Besides, the company had bagged many other projects last month. 

NBCC (India) Limited, formerly known as National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited, is a Navratna Enterprise. 

With operations spreading across India and overseas, the company is into three business verticals: PMC (project management consultancy), EPC (engineering procurement & construction), and real estate. 

Tags

Business National NBCC NBCC (India) Ltd Project Management Consultant (PMC) PMC Services Union Territory Of Ladakh National Buildings Construction Corporation Limited EPC EPC (Engineering Procurement & Construction)
