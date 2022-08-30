Tuesday, Aug 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home Business

Nazara Tech Acquires US-Based Wildworks For Rs 82 Crore

Nazara Technologies founder and managing director Nitish Mittersain said that the company has acquired WildWorks to strengthen its gaming learning vertical

Indian rupee
Indian rupee Shutterstock

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Aug 2022 7:33 pm

Gaming and sports media firm Nazara Technologies has acquired US-based WildWorks for $10.4 million (about Rs 82 crore) in an all-cash deal, the company said on Tuesday.

Nazara Technologies founder and managing director Nitish Mittersain said that the company has acquired WildWorks to strengthen its gaming learning vertical where it has already been running the early learning platform Kiddopia for kids aged between 2-7 years.

"This acquisition brings Apple Jam IP of WildWorks which is a gamified learning platform for children in the age of 8-12 years. It is an adjacent segment for our learning vertical. We have acquired WildWorks for $10.4 million and we can now help them in scaling up their operations," Mittersain said.

He said that WildWorks has a team of 30 people that will continue to operate independently.

Nazara acquired Kiddopia around three years ago.

"When we acquired Kiddopia it had revenue of around Rs 30 crore. In three years we have scaled it up to Rs 200 crore. We expect the same momentum with Apple Jam. The current revenue of WildWorks is Rs 90 crore and they are a profitable venture," Mittersain said.
 

Tags

Business Nazara Tech Wildworks Nitish Mittersai Nazara Technologies Acquisition
NEXT MATCH
HKG
VS
IND
00
DAYS
00
HOURS
00
MINUTES
Live Score
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Score: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan Rattle Bangladesh (31/4)

AFG Vs BAN, Asia Cup 2022, Live Cricket Score: Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Rashid Khan Rattle Bangladesh (31/4)

‘I Would Have Fancied Myself Even If We Needed 15'

‘I Would Have Fancied Myself Even If We Needed 15'