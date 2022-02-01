Tuesday, Feb 01, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Home Business

National Highways To Be Expanded By 25,000 Km In 2022-23: Sitharaman

She also said contracts for the implementation of multimodal logistics parks at four locations through the PPP mode will be awarded in 2022-23.

National Highways To Be Expanded By 25,000 Km In 2022-23: Sitharaman
Rs 20,000 Cr will be mobilised through innovative ways of financing to complement public resources. -

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 01 Feb 2022 1:47 pm

 Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday said national highways will be expanded by 25,000 km during 2022-23 and the national ropeway development programme will be taken up in the public-private partnership (PPP) mode.

 Sitharaman announced this while presenting the Budget 2022-23 in Parliament.

She also said contracts for the implementation of multimodal logistics parks at four locations through the PPP mode will be awarded in 2022-23.

Sitharaman said Rs 20,000 crore will be mobilised through innovative ways of financing to complement the public resources.

"PM Gati Shakti Master Plan for Expressways will be formulated in 2022-23 to facilitate faster movement of people and goods. The national highways network will be expanded by 25,000 km in 2022-23," she added.

The minister said that as a preferred ecologically sustainable alternative to conventional roads in difficult hilly areas, the National Ropeways Development Programme will be taken up on the PPP mode.

 She added that the aim is to improve connectivity and convenience for commuters, besides promoting tourism.

Sitharaman contracts for eight ropeway projects for a length of 60 km will be awarded in 2022-23. 

Tags

Business National India Budget 2022 Union Budget 2022 Budget Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman Economy GDP Indian Economy National Highways
Advertisement

Outlook Newsletters

Advertisement

MORE FROM Business

Budget 2022: RBI To Introduce Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in 2022-23

Budget 2022: RBI To Introduce Central Bank Digital Currency (CBDC) in 2022-23

FY'23 Disinvestment Receipts Pegged At Rs 65,000 Crore; Receipts For Current Year Cut To Rs 78,000 Crore

RBI To Introduce Digital Rupee In FY23: Sitharaman

Lupin, Axantia Team Up For Licensing And Distribution For Pegfilgrastim

Government Cuts Import Duty On Cut & Polished Diamonds, Gemstones To 5%

Advertisement

Photo Gallery

Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi's door to door election campaign at Noida in Uttar Pradesh on January 31, 2022, predictably involved and enthused a large number of women. The candidate selection strategy is her's, after all.

Women On Top

An instructor trains a member of Ukraine's Territorial Defense Forces, close to Kyiv, Ukraine.

A Russian Roulette in the Carpathians

A trucker convoy driving to Parliament Hill in Ottawa to participate in a cross-country truck convoy protesting measures taken by authorities to curb the spread of Covid-19 and vaccine mandates makes it's way on the highway near Kanata, Ontario, Canada.

Wheels Of Freedom

Men's singles champion Rafael Nadal of Spain poses for a photo with his trophy at Government House after the Australian Open in Melbourne, Australia.

Rafael Nadal Proves He Is The Greatest Of All Time

Rafael Nadal of Spain holds the Norman Brookes Challenge Cup after defeating Daniil Medvedev of Russia in the men's singles final at the Australian Open tennis championships in Melbourne, Australia.

Australian Open 2022, Day 14: Rafael Nadal Creates Tennis History