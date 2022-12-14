Wednesday, Dec 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

National Credit Framework Released For Public Consultations: Government Tells Parliament

Home Business

National Credit Framework Released For Public Consultations: Government Tells Parliament

The Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship shared that the framework aims to enable the integration of academic and vocational domains to ensure flexibility and mobility between the two

Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.
Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Dec 2022 6:28 pm

The government has developed the National Credit Framework meant to seamlessly integrate the credits earned through school education, higher education and vocational & skill education for public consultations, Union Minister Dharmendra Pradhan informed Parliament on Wednesday.
     
The Minister for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship shared that the framework aims to enable the integration of academic and vocational domains to ensure flexibility and mobility between the two.
     
"The National Credit Framework (NCrF) is an inclusive umbrella Framework to seamlessly integrate the credits earned through school education, higher education, and vocational & skill education. 
    
"Such integration enables numerous options for further progression of students and inter-mingling of school & higher education with vocational education & Experiential learning including relevant experience and professional levels acquired. The Framework has been released for public consultations on 19 October, 2022," Pradhan said in a written reply in the Rajya Sabha. 
 

Tags

Business Job Skills Skill India Skill Training Education National Credit Framework
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

CCTV Cameras Recommended Inside Offices Of Prison Superintendents Following Allegations Of 'VIP Treatments'

CCTV Cameras Recommended Inside Offices Of Prison Superintendents Following Allegations Of 'VIP Treatments'

14 Lawyers Arrested For 'Vandalism' On District Court Premises In Odisha's Sambalpur

14 Lawyers Arrested For 'Vandalism' On District Court Premises In Odisha's Sambalpur